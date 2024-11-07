OctoberFish is the reel deal

1 of 5

Last Saturday, I headed over to Larry’s Tackle Shop in Edgartown for the annual OctoberFish celebration.

The party was already in full swing when I arrived. I said hi to fishing friends enjoying lunch outside, and went in to check out the bountiful spread of lunch options and sweets that Melissa Sliwkowski puts out every year for the festivities. A few dozen local fishermen ate, shared recent info, debated what happened to the albies this year, and waited for the award ceremonies to begin.

OctoberFish celebrates the late season fishing, which is usually the best we have. Competitors can weigh in fish caught in October, including Derby fish. There are several ways to win. You can weigh in the heaviest three fish in the boat or shore division for bluefish, bonito, or false albacore, or you can weigh in the heaviest “After Derby” albie, blue, or bone.

This year marked the 32nd OctoberFish, and the 10th for owners Peter and Melissa Sliwkowski. The event is mostly local, but it’s the reel deal. Melissa requests donations from all of Larry’s vendors, and they are generous. Added to the fishing tackle is a hefty cash prize of $450 for first place, $270 for second, or $170 for third, and you have every reason to enter OctoberFish and keep fishing.

If you followed the live OctoberFish results, you know the most hotly contested division was the After Derby bonito. We first saw Julian Pepper bump Sam Bell. Then, on Oct. 30, with less than 24 hours of competition left, Marc Campos walked into Larry’s with a 6.4-pound shore bonito to move into first place.

Now, a competition isn’t over until it’s over. I was one of many fishermen casting for a leader on Oct. 31. I woke up early and drove up to Lobsterville. The fish were there. I caught bass and bones, but didn’t land a bonito big enough to take the lead. While I enjoyed a beautiful morning, Cameron Maciel caught the best “treat” on Halloween.

Cam, who is a shore fisherman who sometimes fishes from a boat, had noticed fish breaking earlier in the week when he was out in a boat scalloping. “The last two days of October, I went out in the boat before work,” said Cam.

With only hours until the end of the competition, Cam hooked up. “I instantly knew it was bigger. I’d caught a few small ones that didn’t take much drag. This one felt bigger. I weighed it in the boat. It was 6.8 pounds on my scale,” said Cam, who took the winning fish to Larry’s.

Cam won the Tsunami Salt-X II 3000 Reel for the largest After Derby bonito, and also took third overall for boat bonito, collecting $170 ,which he immediately spent at Larry’s.

Andrew Jacobs, weighing in the only After Derby false albacore, took home a new St. Croix Avid Inshore 7-foot, 6-inch rod. Andrew also cheered on his mom Midge Jacobs as she collected second place and $270 for her boat bluefish.

Andrew has winterized his boat, but he’s still fishing. “The competitions are over, and I’ll be spending more time with the family, but I’ll still travel with a rod. There’s nothing worse than seeing birds working and not having a rod,” said Andrew.

Beth Tessmer took home the Trustees of Reservations Cape Poge Refuge OSV pass for weighing in the only After Derby bluefish. Beth caught that blue in the boat, but hours before the awards ceremony, she was working at the gas dock in Edgartown Harbor, catching bones and texting me pictures.

“I’m working until mid-December,” said Beth of her job at the gas dock. “I caught three bones this morning between gassing up boats. I’m excited to see what will happen.”

The much-awaited Key Ceremony had the three first-place shore fishermen and three first-place boaters turning keys to win a Shimano Twin Power 5000 XD or Daiwa Certate LT 5000.

The shore fishermen went first. John Piekos drew the key for his friend Brad Holley’s winning bonito. Luke Brewer earned a key for his leading shore blue. But it was Jenna Beauregard, who stepped in for her friend Whit Holden and his top albie, who drew the key that turned the lock to win the Shimano reel for Whit.

Zach Magid, Joe Thompson, and Peter McCheseney claimed keys for the winning boat bonito, bluefish, and false albacore, respectively. Peter owes young Luke Stobie a shout of thanks for drawing the winning key for the Daiwa reel. Everyone cheered when 9-year-old Luke turned the key for the boat grand prize.

I, like many at the party, didn’t weigh in a top-three fish, but we all won prizes. Melissa puts together a raffle that puts all other raffles to shame. Every person, of every age, who attends the OctoberFish Awards Ceremony receives a free entry into the yearly raffle. And get this, every single person entered in the raffle wins a prize! Some people win two. The prizes are generous, all donated by Larry’s vendors. I won Bill Hurley Lures, a Super Strike Little Neck Popper, BKK circle hooks, an S&S Jig, a few Joe Baggs’ lures, and a Grundéns hat.

The fish are still here. We still have warm days, though few, ahead of us. I voted early, so on this Election Day, I’m electing to grab a rod, and cast any concerns into the sea.

On Friday night, you’ll find me at the M.V. Museum for its “Derby Debrief” event. Derby legends Cooper Gilkes and John Custer will be there, and I’m going to ask lots of questions. You can register here: mvmuseum.org/derby-debrief-11-08-24.

I hope to see you on the beach, and at the “Derby Debrief” at the M.V. Museum on Friday night.