A weekend of events to honor Vineyard veterans

A number of events are planned this weekend to honor Vineyard veterans who served to protect America’s freedom and democracy.

On Saturday, the Bill Stafursky Memorial road race takes place at 9 am. All are welcome to walk, run, or watch the race. The race begins at the Edgartown Airport where participants will gather at the Right Fork Diner parking lot. The event is in honor of Stafursky, an Island veteran and the former outreach coordinator for the Martha’s Vineyard Community Service’s Veterans Outreach Program.

Later on Saturday, there is a cookout for veterans and their families at the American Legion Hall in Vineyard Haven. The event kicks off at 12 and ends at 3 pm.

On Monday, Veterans are welcome to gather at Nancy’s Restaurant in Oak Bluffs at 10:30 am for the annual parade. The group will march over to the veterans memorial in Ocean Park — where the VTA buses park — for a brief ceremony, starting at 11 am.

Also on Monday, for Veterans Day, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place on the Edgartown District Court’s front lawn. The ceremony starts at 9:30 am, and all are welcome to lay wreaths in honor of veterans.

“Veterans day is for all veterans who have served and I think it’s just a good acknowledgement and good time to take a little time to reflect on those who have served the country and managed to keep our democracy safe,” said Tom Bennet, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Director of Veterans Services.

The Steamship Authority will also be honoring United States Veterans on Monday. Active duty, retired, or honorably discharged veterans, showing valid Identification can pick up a complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office for free rides on both traditional ferries and the Nantucket high speed ferry during Veterans day. This does not include any other passengers or the passage of a vehicle.