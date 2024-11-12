Poet’s Corner: What it’s like to be an American

What it’s like to be an American
By Valerie Sonnethal
yesterday a photographer asked, “what’s it like
for you, to be an American?” complicated
no longer sure guilty lucky … for now
so many distracting directions
one simple question takes me in
bouncing through bumpy memory
(distant singing in the air … long may she wave)
he set up a tripod for a handmade Japanese
4 x 5 camera his wife ready with film plates
fingertips danced between knobs as the lens focused
he explained, throwing the blanket does not mean it’s over
only focused and every picture he makes he invites the subject
to be equal in the process, his ritual an instant in our lives
I go online see portraits and answers chest swells as pages turn
there is Hope abundant love awareness of the past
and Hope for change acceptance tolerance difference
three years asking strangers wherever he goes a single question
we could spend a lifetime reading answers written in the subject’s hand
my words, their words, or just thank God and be grateful
Valerie Sonnenthal is a member of Cleaveland House Poets, owns Peaked Hill Studio, and divides her time between Providence and the Vineyard.
