Poet’s Corner: What it’s like to be an American

What it’s like to be an American

By Valerie Sonnethal

yesterday a photographer asked, “what’s it like

for you, to be an American?” complicated

no longer sure guilty lucky … for now

so many distracting directions

one simple question takes me in

bouncing through bumpy memory

(distant singing in the air … long may she wave)

he set up a tripod for a handmade Japanese

4 x 5 camera his wife ready with film plates

fingertips danced between knobs as the lens focused

he explained, throwing the blanket does not mean it’s over

only focused and every picture he makes he invites the subject

to be equal in the process, his ritual an instant in our lives

I go online see portraits and answers chest swells as pages turn

there is Hope abundant love awareness of the past

and Hope for change acceptance tolerance difference

three years asking strangers wherever he goes a single question

we could spend a lifetime reading answers written in the subject’s hand

my words, their words, or just thank God and be grateful

Valerie Sonnenthal is a member of Cleaveland House Poets, owns Peaked Hill Studio, and divides her time between Providence and the Vineyard.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.