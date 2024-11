Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 4 – 8, 2024

Chilmark

Nov. 5, Lynn Adams Fifield sold 5 Meeting House Road to Paul J. Ginter and Trisha L. Ginter for $1,500,000.

Nov. 8, 51 Blueberry Ridge Lane LLC sold 51 Blueberry Ridge Lane to Sarah Kathleen Moore for $2,300,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 4, Mer-Sea LLC sold 1 Jordan Way to Scott Musoff and Cindy Musoff for $5,300,000.

Nov. 6, Stephen Myers sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 259 Week 36 to Richard M. Kenney and Deborah J. Kenney for $10,000.

Nov. 6, 14 Prices Way LLC sold 14 Prices Way to Matthew Haydinger and Kristin Haydinger for $3,650,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 8, Eugene A. Hull Jr. and Karen P. Hull sold 27 Leslies Lane to Julie Alleyne and Richard Alleyne for $1,400,000.

Nov. 8, Bakori Davis and Adrienne Davis sold 5 Farm Path to Michelle Gittens for $1,630,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 7, Michael Ramoutar, also known as Michael P.A. Ramoutar, trustee of Ramoutar Family Trust, sold 43 Skiffs Lane to James Thornton and Jessica Freyer for $1,115,000.

Nov. 8, Hannah R. Beecher sold 10 Danls Way to Emma Kiley Bryant and Justin Taylor Bryant for $1,090,000.