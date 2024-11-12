Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always

ducked when someone threw a gun at him?

I really do miss Leslie’s!

You can join Bow Van Riper today, Nov. 14, at 5 pm at the M.V. Museum for a history of wilderness conservation on our Island. The Heath Hen Reservation, established in 1908, was the basis for the Manuel Correllus State Forest and the conservation organizations that began a half-century later: the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, Vineyard Conservation Society, and Land Bank. There is a fee.

Storytime at the museum is back. Join storyteller Eloise (“Weezie”) Welz, as she brings tales to life with songs, movement, and crafts. Kids are invited to enjoy an adventure in the Hands-On History room on Saturdays in November from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Free.

Enjoy an evening of off-season dancing and music, performed by your local favorites, on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 8:30 pm, courtesy of the M.V. Ballroom, with Becky and Rich from the Convertibles. Events are held monthly at the Unitarian Universalist Society Stevens Chapel on Main Street.

The M.V. Film Center will show “Tosca” on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 pm, with some of Puccini’s most memorable melodies. This live cinema is part of the Met’s awardwinning “Live in HD” series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

You should know that Heathy Aging Martha’s Vineyard has a new program to provide Vineyard residents age 60 and up with a tech pro who can come to your house to provide in-person tech support. If your computer doesn’t work, the tech pro will help. Great especially if you think you have been hacked. To get on the list for Call the Tech Pro, call 508-693-7900, ext. 246, or email Cindy Trish at ctrish@hamv.org.

Our library offers “Living with Wild Turkeys with Mass Audubon” online on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 am. Is this timely or what? If you are busy planning your turkey dinner, “Turkeys” will be recorded. So you can see it either way, if you register with the library. I could add some of the horrors of living with turkeys at my house. Too bad guns are not allowed in our town. That’s the only cure. Doesn’t the Island schedule a time for bow-and-arrow hunting?

Make a note now: Free service on the VTA starts Nov. 29, and extends through Sept. 30, 2025. Just take a few things off your to-do list and hop on.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Noreen Flanders, Craig Dripps, Adam Rogers, and Joseph P. Canha. That is a lot of candles.

Heard on Main Street: Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.