West Tisbury Town Column

Another lovely week but, alas, still no rain. Conditions are getting dire. News reports say that most of the country is suffering from a drought. I wonder and worry about a brushfire on the Island, and urge everyone to be extra-careful. Mike told me the fire department is telling people not to use outdoor fire pits.

Election season is over, I hope, for another 3½ years; they do seem to go on forever. I was proud to see that 71 percent of eligible voters on the Island did vote, higher than the national figure of 65 percent. Now we will move forward, wanting the best for our country and our world.

I had written a few months ago about reading Diane Hessan’s book, “Our Common Ground,” in which she wrote about weekly interviews she conducted with 500 Americans over the past four years. I would love to be a fly on the wall to hear what they all have to say after the election, as perspectives must be all over the place. Hope she writes another book.

Committees formed at last spring’s visioning weekend will be reporting to us at the library on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 16, at 1 pm. At 2:30, Viennia Booth and Heather Massey will give a presentation about natural death care. On Monday, there will be a “Mindfulness

and Lovingkindness” class at 11 am. Sign up at wtmail@clamsnet.org. Niki Patton’s Writers Read will be at 7 pm. Email gaia1muse@gmail.com for a spot.

Copies of “Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We’ll Win the Climate War” are available at the library circulation desk in advance of the Dec. 8 meeting of the Climate Book Club.

Friends of West Tisbury Village committee member Sheila Morse wrote in about the contest they held as part of this year’s Halloween festivities. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by the Field Gallery last week and took a guess at the weight of the big pumpkin on display! There was quite a range of guesses, from 20 pounds all the way up to 195 pounds. Some of you showed technique — a few pushes, a couple knocks … did anyone try to pick it up?” The pumpkin weighed 89 pounds. Kaleigh Hamilton of West Tisbury was the winner, with her closest guess of 94 pounds.

The committee thanks the following for their donations: Middletown Nursery donated and delivered the pumpkin; Gayle Gardens donated a bale of hay; Alley’s gave a $25 gift certificate to the winner; Field Gallery and Jhenn Watts hosted the display and jar for guesses; the West Tisbury library, and its director, Alexandra Pratt, and staff organized the annual Halloween party in the heart of West Tisbury.

Now they are planning for the December holidays. “Stay tuned for Holiday Cheer” was Sheila’s heads-up.

Speaking about holiday cheer, the West Tisbury Holiday Party will be held at the Grange on Monday, Dec. 9, 5 to 7 pm. It will be a potluck, so start planning ahead.

Peggy Stone also mentioned that the parks and rec Saturday recreation program will begin on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the West Tisbury School. Toddler gym class will run from 9 to 9:45 am. Sports and an art/theater program for grades 1 through 5 will meet from 10 am to 1 pm. To inquire or sign up, email parkrec@westtisbury-ma.gov, or call 508 696-0147. Peggy said they are still looking for an art/theater instructor, so let her know if you are interested.

It’s only early November, so it feels odd to be writing about December events already. We have just had Halloween, and are barely beginning to plan for Thanksgiving. I’ll put my corn pudding recipe in next week, so you have time to shop for ingredients.

Enjoy these lovely fall days.

