Connect to End Violence crisis hotline

“You are not alone. We are here to help” runs in bold letters across the top of the Connect to End Violence webpage. Connect is a dual domestic violence program and rape crisis center, a program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. Each day, Connect’s clinicians, advocates, and educators provide free and confidential services to those who have experienced or witnessed domestic or sexual violence, as well as to loved ones, friends, acquaintances, or coworkers who may also be impacted.

Central to Connect’s efforts is its confidential, 24/7 crisis hotline, which offers immediate help to survivors and their loved ones. With its easy access, the hotline is often the first step in a survivor’s healing and recovery process. Last year, Connect answered 363 hotline calls, each involving a person urgently needing help, safety, and understanding.

For example, when a MVRHS staff person called about a student who had disclosed a past sexual assault, a Connect counselor met the survivor at the school, and offered an immediate counseling session. They helped the student process their emotions, created a safety plan, and discussed referrals for additional supportive services.

In another instance, a courthouse staff member called the crisis hotline about a survivor who could benefit from Connect’s assistance. A counselor went to the courthouse and provided the survivor with court advocacy services.

The program’s trained domestic violence and rape crisis counselors are always there, providing compassionate care and expert support, no matter the time of day. These counselors are trained in accordance with Massachusetts General Law Chapter 233. The 60-hour domestic and sexual violence training covers crisis counseling and advocacy services that include accompanying a survivor to the hospital following an incident, assistance in navigating the court system, or working with the police.

Connect answers a wide range of calls daily. They may be individuals who have directly or indirectly experienced domestic or sexual violence, and need immediate support, guidance, and resources. Likewise, callers include service providers who may be looking for resources for their clients. To make sure their services are widely accessible, Connect has bilingual staff, and also uses a language line for translation services on the hotline.

Counselors also help clients learn about healthy and unhealthy relationship dynamics and healthy boundaries. But Jaime Schwab, Family Services manager and the on-call supervisor for the crisis hotline, emphasizes, “All our counseling services follow the empowerment model, which is that every client is an expert in their own story. They know what is best for them, and will make decisions based on their life circumstances. Ultimately, the client knows their situation best, and we provide options and resources in our community and support to help them make the decisions for themselves. We would never pretend to know their situation better than they do.”

Through its many services, Connect successfully removes barriers and ensures those who seek help receive it, and its crisis hotline brings comfort, counseling, support, resources, and advocacy to Islanders in need — day or night.

Crisis hotline support is always available, 24/7, at 508-696-7233 (SAFE). Connect’s services are available to all genders, abilities, sexual orientations, ethnicities, and demographics, and services, including bilingual help, are available on a walk-in basis or by appointment.