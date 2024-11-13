Museum Pieces: Who we are

Longside the stove in Sanderson’s,

The gang don’t meet there anymore.

The most of ’em have sailed away,

For ports upon a brighter shore.

But we who still hang on to life,

Called old ourselves by younger men,

We figger maybe we will meet

And gam them fellers once again

Longside the stove in Sanderson’s.

If Heaven really holds all joys,

Then somewhere ’round a stove they sit,

That gang we knew when we were boys.

I never knew that Alley’s General Store was originally Sanderson’s. At M.V. Museum’s recent Historical Book Sale, I acquired a book called “Fireside Tales — Told ‘longside the Stoves at Sanderson’s” by Joseph C. Allen, with illustrations by Floyd Cary. It was published by George H. Reynolds in New Bedford in 1933. Reading through this book, which tells stories of winter “gams” around the stove in poem form, brought on a cozy feeling of the darker days that are upon us.

It occurred to me that this book might very well have been lost to time had the museum not had a copy in our library. You or someone you know may have a copy of this book lying around on a shelf somewhere, and not know the treasure in your possession. Being aware of our longtime Island traditions can give us the opportunity to learn much about who we were, and who we are now. November programming represents many of these traditions and people.

On Friday, Nov. 15 at 5 pm, Photographer Julia Cumes (2024 Artist of the Year Award recipient from the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod) features expressive portraits that capture real moments of human connection. It’s called “Trans(formation),” exploring gender identity. The evening will open with Research Librarian Bow Van Riper, who will share ways you can support MVM’s efforts to expand our LGBTQ archives.

On Monday, Nov. 18 at 5 pm, we present “Living in Place and Looking for the Magic with Juli Vanderhoop.” Juli is a Wampanoag tribal elder, on the selectboard for the town of Aquinnah, founder of Orange Peel Bakery, and a mother of two. She invites us to talk about the importance of where we are and how we can maintain a positive connection to this place. She has gathered insights, truths, and meditations that she feels are vital for these challenging times.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5 pm it’s “Photographs That Speak: Stories of Recovery and Connection” with famed Island photographer Michael Blanchard. The images will convey the transformative power of photography during a journey of healing from addiction and mental health struggles. This talk will prepare us for the festive season ahead, especially those among us who may find this time of year very hard to negotiate. Each image serves as a testament to resilience, inviting the audience to reflect on their own experiences, and the profound stories that emerge through the art of photography.

Last, on Dec. 5 it’s “Winter’s Glow: Seasonal Celebrations from Around the World,” at 5 pm. It will be about the many celebrations that take place during the dark and wonderful days of winter, with a group of Islanders from various backgrounds gathering to share their traditions. You will learn about the indigenous experience with Linda Coombs; Diwali and Lohri with Uma Datta; Hanukkah (including Chag HaBanot, a Jewish “festival of daughters”) with Rabbi Caryn Broitman; Bodhi Day with Barbara Dacey; Winter Solstice with Rebecca Gilbert (and other guests) to talk about Christmas, Brazilian Christmas, and Kwanzaa.

Your museum wishes you all the warmth nostalgia can bring, and the comfort of knowing we literally see you, and want to know more. Please join us for a visit to an exhibition, a program, or a warm beverage from the cafe (with goodies provided nowadays by Gina Stanley).

Happy November.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.