Preserve Chappy access

To the Editor:

The Trustees are currently in the process of a Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) review of the Chappy beach property they own and manage. As stewards of this property, they should be held to the highest standard of care. They have successfully protected this property for decades, and have submitted plans to ensure this continues. I fully support the Trustees plan, as do thousands of Vineyard citizens who simply seek an occasional family beach trip. Please join me in supporting the continuation of controlled, managed access to these public beaches.

I am highly disturbed by the actions of a small group of landowners who abut the Trustees’ property. These 11 landowners have conspired to eliminate public access to the Cape Poge portion of the property. Through various legal maneuvers, they are attempting to establish a private sanctuary for their exclusive use. I find their motives to be completely self-serving, their methods to be insincere, and their spirit to be both unneighborly and hypocritical. One member of this tiny group of self-interested abutters filed a lawsuit against the Trustees in an effort to eliminate public OSV access. Judge Speicher of the Massachusetts Land Court dismissed their motion in May 2022 because it is devoid of merit. Did this sober dose of reality slow this lone obstructionist? No, perversely it seems to have stimulated their agenda.

Another member of this tiny group of abutters, who would directly benefit from eliminating public access, commented at the recent MEPA meeting that public OSV access has not existed on the Cape Poge portion of the property “for years.” In fact, access has existed for 70 years. It has not existed on the Cape Poge portion for only the past two years, because this same person threatened to appeal approval of the Leland portion of the Trustees property. Thus, this abutter has attempted to present a false narrative for this MEPA review. This hollow attempt to claim precedent by way of threat is yet another example of the twisted logic this small group has deployed. We can only hope the commonwealth does not reward such behavior.

I am urging the commonwealth to carefully consider the arguments presented by these self-interested abutters. These 11 landowners would directly benefit from eliminating public OSV access, yet they would continue to drive over the very trails they seek to deny to the public. I implore the commonwealth to consider the thousands of Vineyard residents who have been held hostage for the past two years by these privileged abutters. Please do not allow 11 landowners to create a private sanctuary at the severe expense of citizen access to public property. Please allow the continuation of controlled, managed access to these public beaches.

Rich Thompson

Edgartown