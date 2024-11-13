1 of 11

Emily Mizer, co-owner of Strong Martha Boxing Gym, teaches a free, public “Second Saturdays Strength Training” class every month at the Oak Bluffs library.

Before jumping in, I wanted to learn a bit about her journey.

Mizer grew up in Ohio, and after college moved to Los Angeles, working in film for nearly a decade. She discovered that boxing was a perfect antidote to her crazy work life: “I’d be working 90-plus-hour workweeks with zero time to work out or eat healthy. Then, when I’d be off of a project, I’d be a couch potato and eat pizza. I found boxing was a fun, really amazing way for me to get in exercise and work out. I also noticed that because I travel a lot with film, no matter where you go, there is always a boxing gym where you can go and punch some bags.”

When COVID hit, Mizer realized it was the perfect time to pursue a dream. “I always planned to take a year sabbatical and move to a small fishing town outside of Boston to write a dystopian YA book.” With an uncle here on Martha’s Vineyard, she landed on our shores in July 2020, and sought out Strong Martha, which was founded by Charlie Giordano.

“The two years I worked with Charlie, I learned more from him than the eight years I boxed in LA,” reflects Mizer. With a passion for exercise and loving the Strong Martha community, Mizer found herself co-teaching a strength-training class in the morning. “Basically, we created the class so that people have a safe space to come in and work with free weights and learn how to do a full-body workout. They become comfortable enough to go to any gym, like the Y, and get a full-body workout using the proper weights and form.”

Starting last January, Mizer also began teaching a free strength-training class at the Oak Bluffs library. “The class is geared toward zero equipment except for a yoga mat and our bodies. My goal and aspiration for this O.B. library class is for the clients to pick at least one thing they will take home and do themselves.”

Last month, I donned my gym clothes and joined the welcoming group of visitors and Islanders. Like all good classes, we started on time. After brief introductions, which created a sense of community, Mizer began with clear, concise instructions to take us through a 45-minute workout that touched on what felt like each body part. Throughout, she also provided multiple options for approaching the moves with progressively more challenging variations.

The class was chock-full of exercises. but went at an even, very manageable pace. We began with warmups to loosen our shoulders, neck, and hips.

Throughout, Mizer guided us in the proper form; with squats, for instance, making sure we had our butts back and down toward the floor, knees over heels, and backs straight.

We accomplished lunges in different directions, and dips for our triceps with the chairs, raising and lowering our bottoms off the seat with our elbows bent back behind us.

We also worked out on the floor with glute bridges, abdomen crunches, and the like.

Mizer assisted with modifications for those of us with injuries. For instance, because I am still recovering from a broken shoulder, I performed my pushups against the wall, feet apart about two feet away, slanted like the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

We ended with a series of delicious stretches, which helped prevent me from being sore the next day.

While folks were mingling after class, I chatted with two participants. Seasonal resident Mary Tahmoush says that Mizer’s teaching keeps her coming back: “Also, I needed something small that wasn’t too rigorous, with someone who would adapt the exercises, because I’m currently in physical therapy, and I know my limits.”

Another returnee, Sharon Burbidge, who does a regular exercise class on Zoom, shares, “I feel like I have to get back into strength training to keep everything going. I want to avoid medication as much as I can. So far, it’s been working so long as I’m active.”

Being active is in my blood, so since one of the perks of taking the Oak Bluffs class is that all registrants receive one free class at Strong Martha. Maybe I’ll try boxing once this shoulder completely heals.

The next “Second Saturdays Strength Training” with Strong Martha is on Dec. 14, from 10 to 10:45 am. Preregistration required. Email oakb_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.