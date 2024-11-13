To the Editor:

Veterans who have served our country in the U.S. military, Coast Guard, or National Guard — whether it be for a brief time or a full 20-plus-year career, active duty or reserves — shared one thing in common: Each raised their right hand and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, our country, and its people. Many sacrifices were made to fulfill this oath, including time away from families; for some, physical injuries both minor and debilitating, as well as PTSD; and at certain times in our nation’s history, unfortunately, a total disdain for the uniform that was worn. Yet if you asked most any veterans if they would raise their right hand and do it all over again, a resounding yes would be the majority response.

Today our veterans are an older and aging population who have sought to live out their lives post–military service with continued honor and dignity. The occasional “Thank you for your service” if one is recognizable as a veteran in our communities is an often-treasured encounter, allowing the veteran to respond with “It was my honor to serve,” or words of similar acknowledgement. For some of our veterans, their time post–military service has been a lifelong struggle because of the invisible wounds of their service. For others, it may more recently be the first time one has sought any sort of assistance.

While they would go to the mat for a brother or sister veteran who is in need, veterans tend to be a proud lot, and very rarely reach out for help for themselves. This is where family, friends, and fellow veterans need to encourage that veterans in need should seek help or reach out, and advocate for them. Many of my conversations with veterans in need start out with, “There are many worse off than I. Please go take care of them.” A few minutes of shipmate-to-shipmate or soldier-to-soldier conversations generally turn the tide into a willingness to accept help from fellow veterans.

To my many brothers and sisters who served this nation — please know that service has made a difference. Although none of us were seeking the title of veteran when we enlisted or were commissioned into the service, it’s ultimately who we are today. President Ronald Reagan spoke these words: “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.”

Please take time this Veterans Day to thank each veteran you encounter for their service. For our veterans in need, please know there are many governmental and nonprofit organizations that seek to respond to need, and will help you.

My fellow veterans: “Thank you for your service.”

Jim Seymour, executive director

Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center