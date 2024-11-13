A time for welcoming hearts

To the Editor:

This past presidential election reminded me of a story one of our Island locals shared with me years ago. She told me of a family here in Vineyard Haven that had many mouths to feed at a time when times were economically bad and it was going to be extremely hard for this family to add another child, but the wife found out she was pregnant, and when the child was born, they named him “Welcome.”

Yes, we are going into an extremely hard and economically difficult time, and while it is never a good time to face economic hardships, the best we can do for one another is to be there for one another. It is never a good time to exclude someone or to point fingers … it is never good to be right when everyone is in the same boat and the same storm. If democracy is to survive, we must each have a welcoming heart for one another. We just must.

Fred Thornbrugh

West Tisbury