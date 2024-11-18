Jane Carroll

Jane (Campos) Carroll, 89, formerly of Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, passed away on Nov. 9, 2024.

Jane was a lifelong special education teacher working at Lesley University’s Threshold Program, teaching independent living skills to neurodiverse individuals until her retirement after a long career as a special education teacher at the Farley School in Hudson.

Jane was born to John and Alice Campos on August 10, 1935, in Oak Bluffs. She graduated from Oak Bluffs High School, where she played basketball and violin. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics, and received her master’s degree in special education from Lesley University in 1979.

She and husband Thomas Carroll (also an Islander) lived in Randolph, LaGrange, Ill., and, for 20-plus years, in Sudbury, raising four children, John, Jim, Mary, and David. Jane was always involved in politics, and eventually served as head of the Sudbury Democratic Town Committee. In 1997, Jane retired from teaching and moved with husband Tommy back to Martha’s Vineyard, where they reconnected with lifelong friends and family. There she was also involved with the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll of Vineyard Haven; sisters Mary Ellen Barbara and Patricia Manzoni; and brother John Campos. She is survived by her four children, John and wife Ann of Raleigh, N.C., Jim and partner Julie Donlon of Jamaica Plain, Mary and wife Maline of Abington, and David and wife Lisa Yanakakis of Cambridge. She was also a loving grandmother to Erin, Aidan, Aristaia, Axelle, Francisca, and Yamal.

A celebration of life will take place on Martha’s Vineyard on Dec. 14 at noon at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the following in Jane’s name: Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group Inc., P.O. Box 2214, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at mvcancersupport.org/donate; or to Lesley University Threshold Program, 29 Everett St., Cambridge, MA 02138, or online at lesley.edu/donate-to-threshold-program.