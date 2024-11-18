Jerome Alden Tilton Jr.

Jerome A. Tilton Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 12, 2024, at the age of 61. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.

Memorial services for Jerome Tilton Jr. will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am at the funeral home. The Memorial service will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, and following that, the burial will be held at New West Cemetery in Edgartown.