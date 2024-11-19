The sixth annual Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair runs Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 10 am to 4 pm at Aquinnah Town Hall. You will find many unique gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), including pottery from Gay Head Pottery, wampum jewelry and art, native crafts, locally designed clothing, crochet snowflakes, knitted items, Aquinnah bottled clay, handmade gifts, jewelry, candles, scallop shell lights, embroidered linens, ceramics, and so much more. Oh, and don’t worry if you get hungry while shopping, because sweet treats and gifts by Orange Peel Bakery will be in the house.