Cyril Brigish (“Cy”), 56, a truly unforgettable soul who filled every room with joy, laughter, and boundless energy, passed on Nov. 12, 2024, after battling liver cancer. In a private family service, Cy was buried in the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Cemetery on Nov. 15.

Known on the Vineyard and his home in Norwalk, Conn., for his infectious smile and cheerful spirit, Cy achieved more than most of us could ever dream. Cy lived independently, worked for nearly 30 years, and brought happiness to countless friends and colleagues with his natural people skills and warm demeanor.

Born with Down’s syndrome in a suburb of London, England, Cy endured many health challenges. At age 2 he had four eye surgeries for cataracts, which left him with greatly diminished vision. A few years later, as a young child, he required an emergency lifesaving tracheotomy when he mysteriously stopped breathing one night. As a young adult, he conquered his first bout with cancer. Years later, he dealt with five hernia surgeries. Cy’s entire story is told in the book “Joyce’s Way,” written by Susan Klein of Oak Bluffs, which portrays his beloved late mother Joyce, who was a pioneering advocate for children with physical and mental handicaps, and his remarkable journey in life.

Cy’s life was rich with accomplishments. He embraced each milestone with enthusiasm, by passing the regular civics test to become an American citizen, which included a commendation from Connecticut’s Gov. Weicker, to achieving the Weight Watchers golden lifetime achievement key. Cy was also awarded more than 100 medals over 35 years of competing in the Special Olympics, in both swimming and field athletics.

What Cy looked forward to most in life was attending the legendary Camp Jabberwocky on Martha’s Vineyard each summer, as he did for 45 years. Music and dance were hugely important. If there was a live band playing somewhere, it would be difficult to peel him off the dance floor. Music by Neil Diamond, the Beatles, Queen, and Lady Gaga would instantly have him singing along. He also loved food, and in particular, egg salad sandwiches from his favorite diners, ice cream, and frozen yogurt for dessert. He enjoyed watching baseball games of all sorts, from Little League games with his nephews to college games with his brother, and seeing his beloved New York Yankees play. Cy often traveled solo by train to Virginia and New Jersey for family visits.

Those who knew Cy will always remember his incredible memory, his joy in life’s simple moments, and his lighthearted approach to everything he did. Above all, his kindness and humor made him a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Left to carry on Cy’s legacy are his father Alan Brigish and wife Theresa Lundquist of West Tisbury, his younger brother Hal and partner Katy Montminy, sister Jackie with husband Dan Parker, along with their children Ashley, Kevin, and Jake. Special appreciation is given to his devoted caregiver and second mother, Cathy Morton.