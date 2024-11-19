Edgartown Town Column

My favorite holiday is almost here, and I’ve got my oven mitts ready and my recipe book open, to be studied for the best recipes to fill the table. This year I’m hosting, and I’ve been wondering why turkeys take days to defrost and years to cook, but I guess I’ll learn as I go. Let’s just hope it’s somewhere in between frozen and burnt when the day arrives.

The chillier weather is inevitably moving in as we get closer to the holidays, however this week might be the last of the warm stretch, so savor every minute of that almost-summerlike sunshine!

There are a few activities in Edgartown that you can add to your calendar before the holidays next week!

Interested in live music? Visit the library’s program room for an evening of live jazz with a Brazilian flair, featuring musicians Lucas Ostinato and Eric Johnson, Saturday, Nov. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served during the night— don’t miss out!

Looking for a way to keep your zen for the holidays? Try this free adaptive yoga class on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 4pm at the Edgartown library. This class is taught by Jason Mazar-Kelly (YogiJay) and offered in collaboration with Island Autism Group. Designed for every body and every ability. We will explore gentle and relaxing poses that are adaptable to all levels and needs. A limited number of yoga mats and props are available; bring your own if you have them. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to secure your spot.

Another great way to relax and restore before Thanksgiving is with a sound bath at the Edgartown library. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Trish Ginter will be hosting a sound bath event. She will be creating an environment that allows you to pause and deeply listen, immerse yourself in sound, and offer your mind and body moments of reprieve and restoration. Trish will be using crystal singing bowls as well as other instruments to create a soundscape that will help you relax and explore deep listening. Limited yoga mats and blankets are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to sign up.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.