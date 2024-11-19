Grilling, fire pits banned until Friday at least

In light of the continued dry weather and with wildfires surging across the state, county fire officials are banning all outdoor open flames until at least Friday, November 22.

The Dukes County Fire Chiefs Association released a statement on Tuesday announcing the “immediate ban on all outdoor open flames” across Martha’s Vineyard and Cuttyhunk Islands.

The Dukes County Emergency Management Association reports that it will monitor conditions and provide updates as needed, which could include extending the ban past Friday. Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The release notes that Massachusetts fire departments have responded to over 500 wildfires since October 1.

“Conditions are ripe for fires to spread quickly,” Chief Alex Schaeffer, Edgartown Fire Chief and president of the Dukes County Fire Chiefs Association, is quoted in Tuesday’s release. “Preventing fires is a partnership with the community. Please avoid all outdoor activities involving open flames.”

Prohibited activities under the ban include the use of fire pits, chimineas, and outdoor candles; outdoor grilling or cooking using open-flame equipment, and burning yard waste (which is already prohibited statewide through January 15).

Residents are also encouraged to clear dry leaves and debris from yards, gutters, and under porches; trim low-hanging branches near homes; and ensure all power equipment and hot engines are cooled and unplugged after use.

“This ban is necessary to protect lives, homes, and natural resources,” said Chief Schaeffer. “Together, we can reduce the risk and keep our community safe.”

Violations of the fire ban are considered a fineable offense, and residents are encouraged to report any signs of smoke or flames immediately by calling 9-1-1.