IGI and Island Food Pantry

Though Martha’s Vineyard is known worldwide as a destination for the rich and famous, many Islanders are struggling, often choosing between paying rent and buying food. IGI is making sure that everyone in the Island community has access to food by serving nutritious food to more than 5,000 registered clients at the Island Food Pantry. Their kitchen prepares 75,000 meals annually for elders, healthcare patients, unhoused people, and for children when school meals are unavailable. IGI also donates most of what it grows at its farm, and provides 25 families with plots in its community garden to grow their own food.

