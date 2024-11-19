Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Sometimes, all it takes is one kind word to nourish another person.” —Fred Rogers

Thanksgiving is next week. It seems like a good time to be kind to each other. It’s easy to do, it doesn’t cost anything, and a gesture of kindness has the power to change someone’s day.

The Oak Bluffs senior center is hosting “Decorate a Wreath” on Thursday, Nov. 21. From 1 to 3 pm, stop in and create your own beautiful holiday wreath. Rose and staff are working with the hospital to provide holiday meal deliveries. Call 508-693-4509 for information.

I read recently that the Vineyard Committee on Hunger has disbanded after 50 years of distributing food to needy families in our community. Started by Betty Burton and John Sundman out of their home in 1975, the organization ran Serving Hands, which provided monthly groceries from the Boston Food Bank to Vineyard families, and Family to Family, which provided holiday meals across the Island. Island Grown Initiative has taken over facilitation of these programs, to continue to ensure that nobody goes hungry or is without a holiday meal. IGI has been busy, adding these programs and moving the Food Pantry to its new, permanent location at 114 Dukes County Ave. You can volunteer or donate to help their work at igimv.org.

Save the date and register for the Felix Neck Fall Festival, which is happening on the day after Thanksgiving, as it has for 44 years. Hayrides, crafts, music, and food will go on from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is free; this is a family-friendly community event, and a great chance to enjoy the beautiful sanctuary.

I had company visiting last weekend, and I took them to the M.V. Museum. It’s always fun to see what’s new there, and for me it was the seaweed exhibit on the second floor (or is that technically the third floor?). It is a beautiful, interactive exhibit, including all kinds of artistic renderings of seaweed, beautiful artwork by Rose Treat, Kathy Poehler, and others, and materials for artists of all ages to create their own seaweed visions. The museum is filled with amazing exhibits, like Donald Widdiss’s wampum belt and his mother Gladys Widdiss’s stunning clay pottery. My visiting friends were enchanted by the museum, and named it their favorite part of the weekend.

Sending out Happy Anniversary wishes to Herb and Hilde Combra, who are celebrating their 60th on Nov. 21!

Happy birthday on Nov. 21 to MJ Munafo! She shares the day with Susan deBettencourt, and Livingston Taylor. Koda Sylvia will get some extra treats on the 21st also. Lucinda Sheldon and Dhakir Warren celebrate on the 22nd. On the 23rd, balloons go to Gina deBettencourt, Brooke Ditchfield, and the adorable Will Ciciora.

Pam Herman and Amie Lukowitz celebrate on the 24th. Birthday hugs to Jennie Driesen and Leslie Graham on the 25th. Bill Anderson Jr. and Nora Jardin blow out the candles on Nov. 26.

