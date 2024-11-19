Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 11 – 15, 2024

Edgartown

Nov. 13, 87 West Tisbury Road LLC sold 5 Ogden Lane to Joshua H. Levinson and Kara Levinson for $2,750,000.

Nov. 13, Stephen M. Carr and Diane M. Carr, trustees of Stephen M. Carr Trust and Diane M. Carr Trust, sold 5 Llewellyn Way to LHL Trust LLC for $2,994,000.

Nov. 13, Richard Melanson and Kathleen Melanson sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 462 Week 24 to Richard J. Melanson Sr. and Kathleen S. Melanson, trustees of Melanson Family Living Trust, for $100.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 14, Scott E. Taberner and Karen A. Silva-Taberner sold 51 Brush Pond Road to Elizabeth Edge and Lee Taberner for $200,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 15, MVY LLC sold 159 Charles Neck Way to Christopher Mason and Robin Mason for $1,995,000.

Nov. 15, Charles Wiley and Christine P. Wiley sold 56 Pine Lane to Charles Wiley and Christine P. Wiley, trustees of Charles Wiley 2010 Trust and Christine P. Wiley 2010 Trust, for $1.