Love to draw, sketch, or create? Wish you could make a T-shirt of that cute little chubby bird you just painted? Now you can. Enter your design for a chance to be West Tisbury Library’s Summer Reading Logo for 2025. The theme is “Wild Wild West Tisbury.” All designs are due by Jan. 6. A winner will be announced the following week. For ages 0 through 18. Designs can be brought in to the West Tisbury Library’s Children’s Room in person, or emailed to Hannah at hburbidge@clamsnet.org.