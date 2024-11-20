Holiday festivities at Christmas in Edgartown

1 of 4

The Vineyard community knows how to celebrate the holidays. We don’t mess around! A must-see is Christmas in Edgartown — a magical experience for folks of all ages. The Vineyard Preservation Trust’s historic buildings add old-world charm to the festivities, which begins around Thanksgiving, and culminates over the 43rd Christmas in Edgartown Weekend. Traditionally one of New England’s most popular holiday weekend festivals, Christmas in Edgartown starts on Thursday, December 12, and runs through December 15. Make sure to check out over 100 events listed on their website at: christmasinedgartown.com.

Main Street Edgartown is beautifully decorated with twinkling lights, wreaths, and Christmas trees. New this year, the Vincent House, which is the Island’s oldest house, located behind the Daniel Fisher House and the Old Whaling Church, will be transformed into a Colonial Christmas with period decorations, hot cider, and treats.

The reading rooms and atrium of Carnegie Heritage Center will be decked out for the season by Thanksgiving weekend and their famous ‘Elf on the Shelf ‘ search party is a family favorite. Starting the same weekend at the Carnegie, the magical miniature Dickens Village will be displayed. “Debbie and Dave Brown are longtime Dickens holiday collectors who are very generous with their time in sharing their magical display which is now a Vineyard holiday tradition,” Programming Director of the Carnegie Heritage center, Sissy Biggers said. Oh, and if you need stocking stuffers, the Carnegie gift shop has got you covered.

Don’t forget to check out the Village Green, in the heart of Edgartown, which is lovingly cared for by the Vineyard Preservation Trust. In partnership with the Edgartown Board of Trade, the Village Green becomes the Edgartown Village Holiday Market where you can find all kinds of wonderful gifts. And on Saturday, December 14 from 10 am to 3 pm, in the festively decorated Daniel Fisher House, the annual fundraiser for Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, will take place. You’ll find homemade jewelry, knitted items, paintings, photographs, Christmas ornaments, baked goods and more. Other Edgartown happenings include the wildly popular Holiday Parade and the annual lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse.

Ho ho ho!

For more information, visit: vineyardtrust.org, visitedgartown.org/events, as well as facebook.com/VisitEdgartown/events.