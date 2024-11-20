A new generation of Kwanzaa celebrations

1 of 7

I watched my grandmother’s reflection in the bathroom mirror as she put the finishing touches on her Karamu dinner best. A black blazer with hints of red and green that represented our African American/Black Liberation flag. Flags.com states that, “Today, the Pan African flag is a widely used symbol of Black solidarity and unity. Each color has a specific meaning: Red is for the bloodshed in the quest for Black liberation, black is for the people the flag is meant to represent, and green is for the vegetation and natural resources of the African continent.” Wearing these colors is a symbolic gesture, showing your pride without having to say a word.

I could hear my little brother in the next room inquiring of our grandfather Keith, his namesake, about why we had to get “all dressed up” for the Kwanzaa celebration we were attending that evening. I remember my grandfather expressing the importance of paying respect to celebrate our culture, honor our ancestors, and reinforce cultural identity.

The glossy pages slid between our fingertips as we read through the two Kwanzaa books our grandparents introduced us to that year. We intriguingly read along. My grandmother, Elizabeth, who was a college Dean and professor in education, had an entire lesson planned out for us to understand the importance of Kwanzaa and meaningful ways to celebrate.

Here are the two books we read throughout the week:

The Complete Kwanzaa: Celebrating Our Cultural Harvest by Dorothy Winbush Riley Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story by Angela Shelf Medearis

Dictionary.com defines the word Kwanzaa as, “The name for this holiday originally comes from the Swahili word kwanza, which translates to ‘first, firstly,’ and is a reference to the Swahili saying matunda ya kwanza, or ‘first fruits of the harvest.’” Karenga used African harvest celebrations to create Kwanzaa because the communal aspects that lead to a successful harvest are also aspects that build and maintain strong communities.

As young children, my brother and I did not realize just how important the significance of Kwanzaa was, but our grandparents, both working in higher education and community leaders themselves, made sure to instill the knowledge of the tradition in our minds, bodies and spirits from a young age. That evening was the sixth day of Kwanzaa, December 31, when we had a Karamu, otherwise known as a communal feast, with other families from the Island community. As we all sat around the table together there was a diverse representation of ethnicities present from African American, Wampanoag Natives, Caucasian, Jamaican, Brazilian and so many more!

In an article titled “Kwanzaa: The Food and Traditions,” Food Network shares, “The menu can range broadly depending on family traditions, from classic African American soul food to dishes from every point of the African diaspora. The most important thing is that the meal is shared, as Kwanzaa is at its heart, a holiday about community.” As we indulged in our Kwanzaa foods potluck style, I remember feeling the warmth of the community around me and pride filling my spirit.

This memory is from the first introduction to Kwanzaa my brother and I had. Like many African American families of the 20th century, our family mainly celebrated Christmas each year. However, I never forgot the importance of celebrating Kwanzaa, Juneteenth, and many other holidays included in our pride for our history and heritage. I instilled these values into my life and fashion brand, celebrating each of the 7 principles through my fashion showcases. Now in 2024, with our grandparents watching over us in heaven, my brother and I have decided to start our own family traditions that include taking a deeper look into the Kwanzaa tradition and initiating ways to celebrate together for years to come.

Kwanzaa being a Pan African holiday, means that it can be observed by not just African Americans, but by all Black people in the diaspora. This can be a pivotal part of unifying the diaspora and spreading awareness to not only the celebration, but our cultures, histories, and heritages as we learn about where and who we come from. Unlike Christmas, Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday. It is also not a celebration that focuses on individuals going out and purchasing decorative lights, Christmas trees, gifts, and other items to make the celebration more special. But it is the rich values of each of the seven days of Kwanzaa that make the celebration so groundbreaking. Kwanzaa can also be observed by other races and ethnicities who wish to learn more about the African American culture, regardless of their religion, race, or ethnicity.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture share the seven principles of Kwanzaa:

Umoja (Unity) Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) Nia (Purpose) Kuumba (Creativity) Imani (Faith)

As my brother and I unboxed our brand new kinorah this year, with intentions set on reimagining and initiating our own traditions this holiday season, our spirits swelled with pride knowing our grandparents and ancestors would be so proud. As the youngest generation, it is crucial to take the teachings we learned and ignite them forward in order to keep the legacies and traditions alive for generations to come.

Kwanzaa is celebrated for seven days, from December 26 to January 1. Throughout the week of Kwanzaa, each of the seven principles outlined are celebrated on their own perspective days. It is known as a time of family and celebration, but it is also a time of learning. Each day we will light a candle to highlight the principle of that day and partake in various activities to breathe life into the essence of that day’s philosophy.

After doing an ample amount of research, my brother and I were able to create our very own 2024 Kwanzaa Itinerary full of initiatives we are excited to uphold for years to come!

I have shared my favorite initiative from each day along with a song of the day to help us all embody the essence of the 7 principles.

Day One, Unity

Candle: Black

Discussion Questions:

Share your favorite memory of 2024 you shared with each person.

Share a goal you would like to achieve with each person in 2025.

Is there anything anyone can do to better speak your personal love language to strengthen your relationship?

Song of the Day: “Worth His Weight in Gold (Rally Round)”, Steel Pulse

Day Two, Self-Determination

Candle: Red

Discussion Question:

2025 Personal Goals

Activity:

Building Self Confidence; Write down 3 things you admire about each person and exchange index cards with one another.

Song of the Day: “I am the Black Gold of the Sun”, Rotary Connection & Minnie Riperton

Day Three, Collective Work and Responsibility

Candle: Green

Activity:

Choose a group task with a common goal and delegate responsibilities based on each person’s strengths.

Song of the Day: “Optimistic, Sounds of Blackness”

Day Four, Cooperative Economics

Candle: Red

Activity:

Gift Exchange; But no regular gift exchange this will be… each person will create a handmade gift for the person they choose from the hat. There isn’t any right or wrong gift in this exchange, the more creative and thoughtful the better to provoke a lasting impression!

Song of the Day: “We’re a Winner,” Curtis Mayfield

Day Five, Purpose

Candle: Green

Discussion Question:

What is your life purpose?

Song of the Day: “Higher Ground”, Stevie Wonder

Day Six, Creativity

Candle: Red

Activities:

Present a creative project. Whether it is a song, poem, dance, painting, special recipe, etc, show off your creativity in hopes to inspire one another going into the new year.

Karamu Feast

Song of the Day: “Africa”, John Coltrane

Day Seven, Faith

Candle: Green

Activity:

Quiet Reflection and Meditation

Song of the Day: “Keep Your Head to the Sky”, Earth, Wind, and Fire

On each of the seven days, we have vowed to put the phones and outside noise away for at least an hour, and to spend time journaling about our thoughts on each of the perspective principles. These journals will serve as a safe space for each of us to be as vulnerable and honest as possible with ourselves in hopes of elevating and going into the new year as the best versions of ourselves. We will also have “songs of reflection” playing throughout the days to set the energy and tone for the day. We found these songs outlined on the National Museum of African American History and Culture website, under the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa.

If you wish to celebrate with loved ones who will not be close by for the holiday, remember where there’s a will, there’s a way — Facetime or Zoom. Call them into the celebration and have them participate virtually! As we get closer to the time to celebrate, be sure to check in with the Martha’s Vineyard Times calendar to find out where you can join in on the celebrations right here on the Island!