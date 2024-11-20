Steamship manager thankful for frank discussion

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Steamship Authority board, Port Council, and staff, I want to extend a sincere thank-you to the members of the Martha’s Vineyard community who came to our listening session and open house on Tuesday at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. I appreciate the frank and constructive comments, and the conversations we were able to have during the session.

This has been a challenging year for all of us. We made a tough decision this spring to reduce the operating schedule due to crewing challenges. Although our overall performance record is among the strongest in the industry, we know that anyone who’s on a canceled trip is greatly inconvenienced. That’s why we are continuing and increasing our investments in training, recruitment, and retention for 2025.

You can keep up with the Steamship Authority in a variety of ways, including our eNews, our trip alerts and advisories, and on social media. Our Port Council and board meetings are open to the public and available live on Zoom, with recordings posted to our YouTube channel. Public comments are accepted at both meetings. You can always call or email any member of our staff, including myself, with questions or concerns.

Thank you for your continued support.

Robert Davis, general manager

Steamship Authority