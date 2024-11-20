1 of 3

Walk into the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, and you will get that warm sense of home. The light-filled modern facility welcomes novice and premiere athletes alike seven days a week, year-round.

Day passes, and short-term and long-term memberships provide access to everything the Y offers, making this an ideal spot to get your exercise over your holiday vacation or for those New Year’s resolutions!

The fitness room is filled with state-of-the-art equipment and helpful, certified staff who are also available for personal training sessions. You will find a full roster of fitness classes for all levels from early morning to evening. The over-70 results focused group offerings each week vary in style and technique and cover all the core fitness areas, including strength training, stretching and flexibility, cardio, and more.

One of the offerings in the cycling studio is Cycle Rhythm Ride, in which you climb, jog, sprint, and ride to the beat for 45 minutes using hand weights and choreographed bike moves to intensify the ride.

Cardio classes have intriguing names, such as Absolution, Steam, Kick Express, Boot Camp, Body Pump, and Tabata-X.

Among its many yoga choices is Yin yoga — a slow-paced class that targets deep connective tissue, including fascia, ligaments, joints, and bones.

Healthy Agers offerings include Better For You, which helps participants safely transition from physical therapy or cardio rehab to the YMCA facility. As the name suggests, Sit 2B Fit is done primarily in a seated position to offer safety and success for participants with low physical function.

Monday through Friday, you can dip into the pool for aqua aerobics, a low-impact workout that increases cardiovascular output and muscle tone. During recreational swim time, you can bring the whole family to splash around and enjoy the 30-foot water slide.

Should you prefer your recreation on top of the water, there are public skate sessions at the MV Ice Arena.

Whether you or your family are on Martha’s Vineyard for a day, week, during the summer season, or year-round, there is plenty to choose from to keep you fit and happy.

For more information, visit ymcamv.org or call 508-696-7171.