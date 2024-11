Aileen A. Jackson, 75, of Edgartown died on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2024, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Jackson Sr.; and she was the mother of James Jackson, Wayne Jackson Jr., Anthony Jackson, and Aaron Jackson, and the sister of Paul Schultz.

Her funeral service will be held at a future date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.