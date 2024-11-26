Leroy Charles Chapman

Katie Chapman and Andy Chapman of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Leroy Charles Chapman, on Nov. 18, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Leroy weighed 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces.

Romy Jacklin Pisano

Annie Pisano and Luke Pisano of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Romy Jacklin Pisano, on Nov. 16, 2024, at Newport Hospital. Romy weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She is also welcomed by big brother Nico, and by proud grandparents Richie and Leigh Ann Yuen of Oak Bluffs.