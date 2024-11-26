Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
The Anchors will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 12 pm, and reopen on Monday, Dec. 30.
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 2 pm: Nordic Walking Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
December calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
- Dec. 3: 12-1 pm, Wellness clinic with town nurse
- Dec. 5: Bingo with Rod and Lane
- Dec. 6, 9 am: Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.
- Dec. 10, 11 am: Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Dec. 10, 12:30 pm: The Minnesingers perform!
- Dec. 11: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.
- Dec. 11, 1 pm: Winter Wreath Making. The wire wreath form and greens will be provided. Feel free to bring your own embellishments, too! $5 per person.
- Dec. 13, 11 am to 1 pm: Join us for our annual Holiday Open House. Clam chowder and confections. Plus a Gift Basket Raffle, and free 2025 planners for the first 50 attendees. No registration required.
- Dec. 17, 3 pm: Deadline to order a home-delivered Christmas meal.
- Dec. 19, 1 pm: Make a string of scallop shell lights. All supplies provided. $5 per person.
- Dec. 20, 8:30 am: Monthly meeting of board of Edgartown Council on Aging.
- Dec. 20: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.
- Dec. 20, 12 pm: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in December.