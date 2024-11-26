Edgartown Town Column

Happy Thanksgiving! It is officially the season of giving; giving thanks, giving back, and showing gratitude for all of the wonderful things in each of our lives. I wish you all a special day and a joyful holiday season!

The Federated Church in Edgartown is preparing for its annual Festival of Wreaths. Three workshops are planned, for Dec. 2, 3, and 4, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Parish House, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. Volunteers are needed to help hand-decorate the 75 wreaths, which will be sold during the festival to raise money for the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund that helps Islanders in need. Feel free to bring your own gloves, scissors, and clippers.

On Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm, the wreaths for sale will be on display in the Meetinghouse, while in the Parish House there will be beverages, hors d’oeuvres, a raffle for a $250 gift certificate to the Net Result, a silent auction with many wonderful items, and Peter Boak on the piano. There is no admission cost.

Join Coleen Macsuga on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Edgartown library from 9 to 10 am for a free Vinyasa power yoga class. Vinyasa is a practice designed to help you heal while keeping you in peak physical shape. This practice incorporates elements of strength-building, making it a dynamic, powerful experience. Limited yoga mats and blankets are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. All levels are welcome. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to sign up.

Christmas in Edgartown is quickly approaching, and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting a holiday village? On Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 am to 4 pm, the Carnegie Heritage Center will be hosting its magical annual Dickens Christmas Village, courtesy of Debbie and Dave Brown. The collection is made up of hundreds of individual pieces that Ms. Brown has meticulously amassed since 1998, all sold by collectible figurine purveyor Department 56. Many of the figures were gifts from friends and family, she said, but the early days of her collecting began at Fligor’s department store, formerly located on North Water Street in Edgartown, just down the street from the current exhibit. A $5 donation is suggested to benefit the Carnegie Heritage Center. Email thecarnegie@mvpreservation.org for more information.

