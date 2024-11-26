Noteworthy 55+: December 2024

Community Programs

Christmas Eve Dinner

If you are alone or unable to go out, please call your local Council on Aging by Monday, Dec. 16, to order your Christmas Eve dinner, to be delivered to your home on Dec. 24. Meals are sponsored by M.V. Councils on Aging, and are prepared at M.V. Hospital.

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on Dec. 12, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:15 am. Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Salad with pears, blue cheese, and champagne vinaigrette; baked stuffed shrimp; potatoes gratin with roasted broccoli and mushrooms; and profiterole swans.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping to run errands, Wednesdays to Fridays. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.

Shopping Shuttle Announcements

Dec. 6, Food Pantry at 11:30 am only. No downtown Oak Bluffs service.

Dec. 24, Special Christmas Eve run to Vineyard Haven at 10 am.

Dec. 25 and 26, no service

Jan. 1, no service

New Location of Island Food Pantry

14 Dukes County Ave., Oak Bluffs