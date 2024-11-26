Oak Bluffs Town Column

“We should just be thankful for being together. I think that’s what they mean by Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown.” —Marcie, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

Wishing you all a Thanksgiving Day that makes you feel thankful! Some people will be gathered with family or friends, some folks will be working or volunteering, some will be traveling, some will be alone. Gratitude can find you where you are, and it is a feeling that can change everything.

It is important to acknowledge, as we celebrate this day, that it is not a day to celebrate for indigenous people of America. We hold our celebrations on stolen land, and as part of our gratitude, let us not forget.

Don’t forget the Fall Festival at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, Nov. 29! From 10 am to 2 pm, there will be nature activities for the whole family. Work off that turkey dinner by walking the trails while you’re there.

On Saturday, the Beach BeFrienders will be cleaning up the beaches by the Steamship Authority and Eastville and Jetty Beach, from 8 to 10 am. Help keep our beaches beautiful!

Then head into town, as Oak Bluffs is lighting up for Christmas this weekend! The fun starts on Friday, with the Holiday Open Market at the Strand from 10 to 3. Saturday is filled with fun, with Santa ready to take requests (and photos) in Healy Square from noon to 4, Reindeer Games in Ocean Park from 1 to 3, horse-drawn carriage rides and live music on Circuit Avenue. The grand event is at 6 pm, with the town tree lighting, and Ocean Park will come alive with lights (thank you, Mark Crossland and crew!). Check obamv.com for all the details.

Sofia Anthony let me know that the December Neighborhood Convention will take place at the United Methodist Church in the Campground on Tuesday, Dec. 5, featuring a performance by the MVRHS Minnesingers. Bring your lunch and enjoy this preview of the Minnesingers holiday show; it starts at 11 am.

Happy anniversary to Sabrina Bayne and Chris Hendry on Nov. 30! They were married on St. Lucia three years ago. Happy birthday to the beautiful Emily Lowe on Nov. 28! And a very happy birthday to Morningstar Healy, on Dec. 1. Eddie Pacheco celebrates on the 2nd — take the day off, Eddie! He shares the day with Mia Rebello and Mary Johnson. Antigone Rose and Jill Gault celebrate on the 3rd. Big birthday hugs on the 4th to Lianna Loughman (leader of the Parlos Pack), and also to Gail Barmakian, our fearless selectwoman and daily swimmer.

Send me your news!

