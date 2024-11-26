Join a weekly welcoming group in a space to create, chat, and be inspired. Bring your sketchbook, knitting, paints, or even poetry to share. Draw, doodle, or simply explore your creative side while connecting with fellow art lovers. While you’re there, take a moment to browse the studio’s art collection, including hand-printed folk art, cards, T shirts, and more. Whether you’re shopping for a gift or just enjoying a cozy afternoon, this Open Studio and Sketchbook Club offers a special opportunity to connect with local art and artists. Suggested donation: $20. Friday, Nov. 29, 9 am to 11 am. Additional dates: Friday, Dec. 6 and 13, from 9 am to 11 am. Althea Designs, 34 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven. 802-777-5137. Visit altheadesignsmv.com.