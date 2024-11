SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Barnstable County Regional SHINE office

shine@capecod.gov

774-243-2953

capecod.gov/departments/human-services/initiatives/shine

SHINE is providing free health insurance information and assistance for Medicare-eligible adults and their caregivers. Open enrollment is until Dec. 7.

Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, LICSW

SHINE Program Manager | Human Services