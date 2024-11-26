1 of 9

BOSTON – The legendary Island Cup just wrote a new chapter in its history.

One of the most storied high school football rivalries in New England was shipping up to Boston on Tuesday as the Vineyarders and Nantucket’s Whalers came to Fenway Park for the 44th edition of the Island Cup, and the 75th meeting in the two islands’ shared football history.

As the two football teams entered the high church of baseball, there was a sense of awe and maybe some sense of destiny, as whoever wins this game will have bragging rights for many years to come. At kickoff, that right still leaned toward the Vineyarders over Nantucket — the Vineyard has won 22 to Nantucket’s 21 through all the years.

Last year, the Vineyarders won, and players on Tuesday morning were carrying the coveted trophy with them on the morning ferry, on the bus to Boston, and into Fenway.

“Can you believe this?” asked Vineyarder Head Coach Tony Motolla, as he led a march of his team through the Red Sox dugout tunnel, as they prepared to suit up and then head out onto the field.

The question hung in the air before the game: Will they be carrying it back home to the signature parade, with the sounds of firetrucks there to greet them?

Vineyarder Assistant Coach Elijah LaRue — who was hoisting the cup in the air as he entered the locker room with the team — was quite certain: “Oh, yeah! This will be coming home for sure!”

Coming in behind the coaches was the team, wearing varsity letter jackets and Vineyarder sweatshirts, and lugging their equipment in duffle bags. Their faces were frozen in awe as they entered the hallowed halls of Fenway, past the statue of Ted Williams out front, past the images of legends from Yastrzemski to Big Papi. There was a kind of stunned silence, only occasionally punctuated by the fist-pumping whoops and hollers of a team running very high on adrenaline.

Before they could line up for the kickoff at 5 pm, all eyes were looking upward at the rain, and wondering if the game would actually start on time. But by about 3:30, the legendary grounds crew of Fenway began rolling back the tarps, and the tension for the big game continued to build. By 4:10 pm, the Vineyarders in signature purple charged onto the field, with cheering fans starting to assemble along the sidelines. It was clear we were going to have a game!

The Martha’s Vineyard Touchdown Club was also set to show a livestream of the game on its Facebook page. And be sure to check out next week’s paper, where we will bring you all of the scenes, with photos, stats, and analysis.

The day started early for both teams, as this marked the first time that both teams had to make the long journey to the mainland for a game.

It was early morning in Vineyard Haven for the players, as fans gave a hearty farewell at the Steamship Authority Ferry Terminal.

“I’m excited to be in that type of environment. A giant stadium with a lot of people,” said Thayler Ribeiro, No. 58, surrounded by his teammates. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

On board the Steamship ferry Martha’s Vineyard Tuesday morning, the captain made an announcement: “Go M.V. Beat Nantucket, bring home the cup, 2024!”

Caio Guimaraes, No. 33, said he was excited about “the fact we get to play at one of America’s most famous venues.”

“We also get to tour Fenway before the game,” added quarterback William Nicholson, No. 10.

Grady McCracken, No. 2, said he was excited for the Jumbotron but “ you don’t want to think too much about that; [you] can’t let it get too big in your head.”

The coaching staff was all smiles for their players.

“It’s amazing to be able to play in such a historical ballpark. It takes this program in really a great, great direction. We are just excited for this opportunity and I think the worst part was the anticipation but now that we are here we are just looking forward to playing another ball game,” said head coach Mottola.

The rains cleared just before 5 pm and the sunset over Boston was cast in a beautiful rose-colored light as the lights over the Green Monster flickered. It felt like a movie set.

Mottola added, “Just being in the dugout of this big stadium, with all the lights on us, and the history of that stadium, it’s just an amazing opportunity.”