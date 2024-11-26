Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. It will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10 – 11:30 am, Knit with Jo

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Wellness Clinic, 11 – 11:45 am, Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Diabetes Support, Monday, Dec. 15, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month).

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, Dec. 12, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

“Local Waters” Art exhibit by Elizabeth Whelan is hanging in the gallery.

“Writing a Legacy Letter With Gratitude,” led by Paul Gentille, Monday, Dec. 2, 11 am. Please register at amcdonough@tisburyma.gov.

“Intro to Gouache Painting” with Elizabeth Whelan, Friday, Dec. 6, 1 pm. Supplies provided. Class size limited. Please register at amcdonough@tisburyma.gov.

CIMT Screening for Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11:30 am (no registration required).

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.