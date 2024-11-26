Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and a leaky tire.

On Friday and Saturday, you can shop the Pop-Up Book Sale to benefit the Vineyard Haven lIbrary, from 10 am to 2 pm at 15 Church St. Books are always welcome as gifts; sometimes the older ones are just what you are looking for. Do not park in their private lot. Street parking only. Search a selection of cookbooks, fiction and nonfiction, young adult and children’s books. Sales are cash or check only.

This Saturday evening is the Ladies Only Psychic Party. Jon Stetson invites you to live, love, laugh, and learn, blending the predictability of human nature and the power of intuition with a disarming sense of humor. All this at 7:30 pm at the M.V. Film Center.

The Federated Church invites you to decorate wreaths next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, between 9 and 4 in the Parish House. The wreaths will be sold on Thursday at the Meeting House from 5 to 7 pm, to raise funds to help Islanders in need. At the same time in the Parish House will be free beverages, hors d’oeuvres, a raffle for a $250 Net Result gift certificate, a silent auction with items, and Peter Boak at the piano.

A recent article in British news suggests that we basically wear only about 10 pieces of clothing a week, exclusive of underwear and coats. The author argues that should mean you should never purchase more than five items a year. This should relieve the huge amount of clothing discarded, thrown or given away, not only flooding the landfills but also the thrift shops. I found it rather curious, as I began to note which items I really wore compared with all the other stuff I have. And I can hardly remember the last time I wore a skirt.

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes novelists Kate Feiffer and Marion McNabb for a conversation about writing contemporary fiction, finding humor in the drama, and getting published, all on Thursday, Dec 19, at 6 pm.

Kate Feiffer is the author of 11 books for children, including “Henry the Dog with No Tail.” Her first adult novel, “Morning Pages,” is new. Kate is also an artist, and the illustrator of the poetry/parody “The Lamb Cycle.” Marion McNabb is author of “Some Doubt About It.” This will be on the upper level of the library, with refreshments.

Remember, If you see early sightings of Santa, there will be no sleigh. He comes by ferry this time of year, because it is deer week on the Island.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Sarah Wajda on Thursday.

Heard on Main Street: Hope you all enjoy a very happy Thanksgiving.

