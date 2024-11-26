West Tisbury Town Column

Holidays are made of memories. Good. Bad. Gathering together. Missing passed-away or distant members. Delicious meals, others burned or undercooked, or eaten by the dog. Memories. Stories. We all have our histories.

Thanksgiving got an early start at Howes House last Monday. They call it Friendsgiving. It is a delicious spread of holiday favorites prepared by the three up-Island police chiefs and several officers. We had ham instead of turkey, with lots of vegetables, desserts, and leftovers to take home. This year was our fourth, and it has become a lovely tradition. Thank you to Bethany, Susan, Jennie, and our special chefs and servers.

My childhood Thanksgivings seem to meld together in groups of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandmothers, and friends all around our dining table. My mother wasn’t an enthusiastic cook, but she always made a special holiday meal. There were candles and polished silver, her wedding china brought up from the basement, spotless and starched white linen tablecloth and napkins, food arranged on platters. Everything smelled and tasted delicious.

As an adult, I remember many holidays I spent by myself. They were fine, just different. My parents and older relatives had died, and I just liked being by myself. I was still living in Ridgefield then. My ritual was to walk down Main Street to the Elms Inn, to have dinner at my favorite table in the bow window, to share drinks with the Scalas, to read my book, to walk back home.

After moving here, meeting and marrying Mike came the years when our niece and nephew were young. Joshua and a group of his friends would come for dinner the night before Thanksgiving to watch World Wrestling matches, something they were not allowed to do at home, and to help me make the pies. Mike and I and a group of 8- to 10- or 11-year-old boys would sit in our living room peeling apples and cheering on our favorite WWF stars. Those little boys are all grown men now, many with families of their own. I hope they make apple and pumpkin pies with their children. The WWF is probably just as, or more, taboo than it was 40 years ago.

Charlotte came next. Her first Thanksgiving, she was brought home from the hospital in her parents’ arms. We had dinner at Janice Hull’s house in those days, just a short walk through the woods from our house. Her tiny house somehow accommodated all of us. As Charlotte grew up, she took over pie duty from Josh. Sometimes he came home, and I had them together. Charlotte remembers wearing striped aprons and standing on a chair to reach the kitchen counter. They both grew up to be excellent cooks. I wish they weren’t so far away.

Our recent family holidays have been spent at the Slocum House, the house Mike’s Hull grandparents bought in the 1940s. After D.R. and Margy, their children, then grandchildren all spent time there. Hannah Beecher lived in the house most recently, and gave all of us wonderful family memories.

We wondered what would change when Hannah moved away. We have the best news, that it will remain in the family. Justin Bryant, who grew up in the Slocum House, has bought it, and moved in with his wife, Emma Kiley, and their children, Eli and Tessa. May you have many happy days and memories in your new home.

Linda Alley called to say that Island-Made Holiday Shop has set up at Gayle Gardens. It will be open every day from 10 am to 4:30 pm through Christmas Eve. More detail in next week’s column. Meanwhile, call Linda with any questions at 774-563-0751.

The Federated Church in Edgartown will host a wreathmaking workshop on Dec. 2, 3, and 4, from 9 am to 4 pm in the Parish Hall. Volunteers are needed to decorate the 75 wreaths that will be featured at the Festival of Wreaths on Dec. 5, 5 to 7 pm.

Our West Tisbury Church is preparing for its annual Christmas Faire, to be held on Dec. 14. Wreathmaking and greenery decorating will take place from Dec. 9 to 12, 9 am to 4 pm. If you wish to help with the greens, or volunteer for any of the other jobs: set up, clean up, bake sale, silent auction, vintage jewelry, cashiers, lunch servers, contact Dinny Montrowl at dionism9@gmail.com, or 774-563-8398.

I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. May there be love and gratitude in every heart and at every table.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.