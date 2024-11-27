Police: suspect arrested in break-in cases

Developing

Tisbury Police announced on Wednesday afternoon a suspect has been arrested for the string of breaking-and-entering incidents in down-Island towns this fall.

The “multi-jurisdictional investigation” led to an arrest in Tisbury, the department said in a statement, noting detectives tied evidence obtained in video to the suspect.

“A mask was recovered which matched the one seen in security videos,” police said. “Multiple stolen items were also recovered from this residence.”

Tisbury Lieutenant Bill Brigham said that more details will be released following the suspect’s arraignment at the Edgartown courthouse on Friday. The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released publicly yet.

Brigham said it took a collaborative effort from detectives from all three Island police departments to find the suspect.

Reports of breaking and entering cases had occurred in all three down-Island towns and was first reported in Tisbury. The suspect had mainly targeted unlocked vehicles, with one Vineyard Haven couple losing $600.