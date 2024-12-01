Services this week for Charles H. Lewis

Charles H. Lewis, 71, of West Tisbury died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the McCarthy Care Center in Sandwich. He was the father of Hilda Lewis of Blackstone.

Visiting hours in the Chapman Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 am in Sacred Heart Cemetery, on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs, officiated by Fr. Paul Fedak.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.