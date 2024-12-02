The fudge is going to Nantucket

A package of fudge is expected to arrive in the Nantucket Current newsroom this week, courtesy of the Martha’s Vineyard Times and the generous folks at our Island’s very own Murdick’s Fudge.

The package was part of a friendly wager between the two Island media groups over the results of the Island Cup held this year with much fanfare at Fenway Park.

The Nantucket Whalers — in an intense, rollercoaster of a game — came through with a win in overtime against the Vineyarders on Tuesday evening.

“A great game! Congrats on the big win for the Whalers at Fenway and on bringing our trophy over to Nantucket for a brief visit,” reads a note from the Times newsroom to the Current. “We look forward to next year and the Island Cup returning back to where it rightfully belongs, on Martha’s Vineyard.

And enclosed, thanks to Murdick’s, is your winnings on the bet. We may have lost the game, but I am quite confident in saying that Murdick’s has the best fudge in the country!”

Had the Vineyarders won the big game, a package of Aunt Leah’s Fudge, a downtown staple on Nantucket, would be coming to the Times’ newsroom.