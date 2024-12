Check out the fun and festive holiday light display at Donaroma’s. Pull right into the parking lot, snuggle up, and tune your radio to 87.9 FM to enjoy songs of the season. Free. Holiday lights will be up from Monday, Dec. 9, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 5 to 9 pm. Donaroma’s Nursery, 270 Upper Main St., Edgartown. For more information, email info@donaromas.com.