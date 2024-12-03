Edgartown Town Column

Happy December! This is my first official winter on Martha’s Vineyard, and the jump from November to December, especially here in Edgartown, is an illuminating one. Just a few days ago, the houses around town were in normal form; now at night I find a reason to drive around just to get a sight of all the lights, reindeers, and sleighs across our neighborhoods.

It’s unbelievable to think the holidays are already in full swing, Hanukkah begins on Saturday and then there’s fewer than 20 days left until Christmas and Kwanza! I’m already feeling the rush of the weeks to come, but it’s important to tune into the joy and peace the holidays can bring, and remember what this season truly is about.

This holiday season there’s so much to look forward to, so many things happening around town that will surely get you into the season’s spirit.

Today is the Festival of Wreaths at the Federated Church in Edgartown, from 5–7 pm. Bring your friends and family to view or buy any of the 75 wreaths, all handmade by your community members. All proceeds go to the Federated Church Pastor’s Discretionary Fund, to help Islanders in need. Free admission, beverages, hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, and many excellent items for a silent auction.

Dec. 7 and 8, the Island Community Chorus, under the direction of William Peek, presents its annual Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday at 3 pm. A public reception follows the performance downstairs in the Baylies Room. Admission is $20; children and students are admitted free.

Every evening, Monday, Dec. 9, through Jan. 1, visit Donaroma’s from 5 to 9 pm to see their yearly Holiday Light Show. Make sure to tune into 87.9 FM to enjoy the full holiday experience.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 8 to 10 pm, join the Town Bar & Grill for its annual Holiday Cocktail Competition! They will be passing out samples of cocktails that the contestants are making, and you can vote for your fan favorite! First-place judges’ vote wins $500, second-place fan favorite vote wins $250. Email ctamargo@goodnuhospitality.com for more information.

Have a wonderful week!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.