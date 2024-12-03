Improvements needed for reservation system

To the Editor:

I recently made a reservation for a round-trip between M.V. and Falmouth. Needing to return earlier, I went to the Steamship website and tried to make a reservation for a time that was available among many that showed availability. Upon clicking to confirm, a message came back: “Unfortunately, no standard or preferred space is available.” As a result I activated the Waitlist option. I called the Steamship reservation line, and the clerk said, There are no times available on that date, they did not know anything about what the website indicated, I was repeatedly told that I must be looking at the wrong boat direction, even though I read to the reservation person what the reservation page said, and I was advised to call either a week before or a day before at 7:30 am.

It would seem to be a normal operation that if you are on the Waitlist and a time freed up, that the change would be made automatically, and more calls would not be necessary. Also, the website should be an accurate reflection of boat reservation availability.

With the enormous amount of money being spent on infrastructure, it seems logical to me that some should be put toward improving the reservation process for the passengers.

Paul M. Rashba

West Tisbury