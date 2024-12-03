Oak Bluffs Town Column

“So quiet and subtle is the beauty of December that it escapes the notice of many people their whole lives through.” —Flora Thompson, English novelist and poet

It is hard to believe that December is here! It is a month that gives me mixed feelings. I don’t look forward to the shorter days, the colder air, and the winter winds. But when it comes, it also brings a feeling of slowing down a bit, of cozy nights and lazy Sunday mornings. December also brings holidays to celebrate, and getting together with friends for winter cheer.

Oak Bluffs kicked off the holiday season last weekend with festivities throughout town. Children of all ages were wearing light-up antlers, playing reindeer games in the park, and riding around town in a horse-drawn carriage. Santa was having some serious conversations with little ones in Healy Square, there was hot cocoa and popcorn, and the storefronts were sparkling with decorations. The children counted down at 6:30, and the town tree was lit, to everyone’s delight. And — I swear this is true — a few snowflakes fell! Ocean Park also came alive with lights, truly a beautiful sight.

You can keep the spirit going at the Island Community Chorus concerts this weekend at the Whaling Church. “Songs of Peace and Joy” will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 pm. Suggested donation is $20.

The Oak Bluffs library will have its third annual Gingerbread House decorating on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 3 pm. Bring a group — make it a team effort! It’s for ages 8 and up, and all supplies are provided. On Sunday, Dec. 8, a very special staged reading of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented at 2 pm. The library staff will bring the Dickens classic to life in this one-act adaptation. Don’t miss it!

The last “First Friday” of 2024 will kick off at the M.V. Museum this Friday, with live music and light bites at the Café from 4 to 6 pm. The party will continue on Main Street with music and vendors from 7 pm on, and on Saturday the vendors will be there again, for your browsing and shopping.

Speaking of shopping, do not forget to get the Featherstone Holiday Gift Show, open 12 to 4 daily through Dec. 15. It is THE place for local gift shopping. We are so lucky to have so many artists and craftspeople on this Island; what better way to spend your holiday dollars?

Happy birthday to Melissa Mahoney and Donna Creighton on Dec. 5. Dr. Dave Tuminaro celebrates on the 7th, along with Lynn Rebello and Rose Cogliano. Dec. 8 is the day for Vamp Campbell and Polly Toomey. Margaret Oliveira will be celebrating in sunny Florida on the 9th. She shares the day with Tyler Araujo and John Cruz. Dec. 10 brings the birthday celebration for Patrick Parker.

Send me your news!

