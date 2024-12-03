Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 18 – 29, 2024

Aquinnah

Nov. 19, Motco LLC sold 1 Skippers View Lane to SVLA LLC for $4,575,000.

Nov. 22, Timothy M. Collins and Susan M. Collins sold 6 Beach Plum Way to Aquinnah Property LLC for $3,725,000.

Chilmark

Nov. 21, Wilks Chilmark LLC sold 49 Tilton Road to Andrew Marcus and Catherine Marcus for $7,650,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 18, Shawn M. Byrne and Sarah E. Byrne sold 56 Pinehurst Road to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of 56 Pinehurst Realty Trust, for $2,580,000.

Nov. 22, Vineyard Acres LLC sold 44 South Summer St. to Cameron C. Brown and Jodi Brown for $2,675,000.

Nov. 22, Michael A. Bass, trustee of Mattakesett Realty Trust II, sold 1 Somerset Lane to Terrevine LLC for $2,000,000.

Nov. 22, Lenore Daniels Miller sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 253 Week 35 to Kenneth MacIsaac and Annmarie MacIsaac, trustees of MacIsaac Family Trust, for $12,000.

Nov. 25, Holland Curtis LLC sold 57 Curtis Lane to Allison Provost and David C. Provost III for $4,251,350.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 20, Ann H. Schwenk sold 33 Circuit Ave. to White Nightie LLC for $1,360,000.

Nov. 25, Kenneth Arnold and Donna Arnold sold 38 School House Village to Denise Bailey Clark and Major Clark III for $1,300,000.

Nov. 26, Joshua P. Morrell, Molly M. Scialabba, and the Estate of Linda D. Morrell, also known as Linda Diane Morrell, sold 57 Netock Ave. for $870,000.

Nov. 27, Joseph H. Turney and Laurie A. Turney sold 58 Vineyard Ave. to Joseph W. Turney for $650,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 19, Robert A. Brown and the Estate of Lolita Duarte sold 0 Lambert’s Cove Road to Jedidah Rudy Sanfilippo for $275,000.

Nov. 21, Florance W. McElroy, trustee of Sulthorne MV Realty Trust, sold 0 Dudley St. to Linda J. Harris for $1,200,000.

Nov. 25, Douglas P. Burke, trustee of Douglas P. Burke Revocable Trust, sold 14 Bernard Circle to Cleidomar Oliveira Guimaraes and Roseli Barbosa Deazevedo for $890,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 19, Samuel W.W. Mandell and Rae Ann Mandell, trustee of Rae Ann Mandell Trust, sold 135 Capawock Road to Douglas A. Swope and Jeanne T. Swope for $5,750,000.

Nov. 21, Daniel P. Mayhew and Shelly A. Mayhew sold 43 Pin Oak Circle to Nicholas Sawyer and Nevena Sawyer for $1,180,000.

Nov. 27, Barry L. Goldstein and Sandra E. Goldstein, trustees of Goldstein Family Trust, sold 47 Willow Tree Hollow to Charles Kioko Mwosca and Thato R. Mwosca for $1,350,000.