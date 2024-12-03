Stop State Forest pine clearing

To the Editor

Has the DCR gone berserk? How else to explain its plan to clear-cut more than 10,000 white pine trees from the State Forest? How will the state benefit from destroying one of the Island’s great natural assets?

To suggest that the white pine’s non-native status makes it dispensable is wrong-minded. The white pine trees in our state forest play a vital role in removing air pollutants like ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. The loss of this natural air filtration capacity will lead to increased pollution levels, particularly concerning given the proximity to Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

Allowing for the removal of thousands of trees from the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest sets a serious precedent. In the future, should the airport try to expand its footprint for infrastructure, having a more managed landscape will make it easier to do so.

Our State Forest is a vital “carbon sink” that has been sequestering carbon for decades. Stripping this land of thousands of mature trees will release stored carbon, contributing to climate change at a time when we should be doing everything possible to mitigate it. It’s alarming that the DCR has not calculated the carbon-emissions impact of this proposed project, as affirmed by Paul Gregory, the department’s Southeast district forester.

The white pines provide habitat for a variety of birds, including the pine warbler, black-throated green warbler, and red-breasted nuthatch. The loss of this habitat would have devastating effects on local wildlife populations.

The white pines that live and breathe in this forest are a gift that ought to be treasured, not a nuisance to be eradicated. The removal of more than 10,000 healthy, mature trees from their forest home makes no sense. DCR’s current plan is at best ill-conceived. At worst, it may be an underhanded development land grab. Let’s save the forest.

Johanna Hynes

Edgartown