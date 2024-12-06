Island in mild drought amid unprecedentedly low rain

The Cape and Islands are now considered to be in a mild drought after experiencing the highest drop in rain over November compared to other regions in Massachusetts, according to state officials.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper declared Friday that the Cape and Islands’ region is in a Level 1, or mild drought, which comes with certain necessary steps. It follows a deficit of 3 to 5 inches of rain for the region over recent months.

Residents and businesses are asked to minimize overall water use and to fix indoor leaks. Larger buildings and businesses should conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

“[Level 1] requires detailed monitoring of drought conditions, continued coordination among state and federal agencies to communicate the implementation of water use restrictions, engagement with municipalities including local Boards of Health, providing technical outreach and assistance to water suppliers and affected municipalities,” release from Tepper’s office states.

The rest of Massachusetts is in a more severe Level 3, critical drought status, however, even though most of the state received more rain this November than the Vineyard — between two to four inches. That’s 1.5 to 3.5 inches below normal, according to the release.

“Recent rain is a step in the right direction,” Tepper noted, “but we still have a long way to go to improve streamflow and local water supplies.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s water supply is not experiencing drought conditions, noted the release.

Residents can report to the state dry environmental conditions as well as submit related photos at this link. The state Drought Management Task Force will meet monthly; their next meeting is Tuesday, January 7 at 10 am.