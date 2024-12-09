Aquinnah Town Column

I’m writing this on Dec. 7. It is Saturday night. I’m exhausted, but oh so happy. Today was the first day of the Aquinnah Artisans Festival at the Town Hall. This two-day event is the culmination of many hours of hard work done by each of the artists who were selling, but also by the event organizer, Gabriella Camillleri.

Gabbi is someone who has served our town with creativity, trustworthy responsibility, and great heart for many years. She served as our town clerk, coordinated the use of the Town Hall and Lighthouse, helped to organize the Community Emergency Response Team (Aquinnah CERT), and was the generator that birthed the Aquinnah Artisans Festival seven years ago. One week prior to this year’s event, our Gabbi, of the tiny body and huge spirit, had a stroke. In the midst of that nightmare from her hospital bed in Boston, she managed to reach out to several of us, asking that we make sure the festival would still happen. Jamie Vanderhoop, Ruby Suman, and I all immediately agreed.

As word of Gabbi’s struggle spread throughout the community, people turned out in droves to do whatever it took. On the Wednesday before the festival, 15 women could be found inside Town Hall moving furniture, clearing space, setting up tables, hanging lights, and decorating the hall. When we found ourselves without enough tables for the 24 vendors and for food service, tables were immediately loaned to us by the Wampanoag Tribe and by the Aquinnah Cultural Center. That spirit of love and community continued throughout the day today as vendors set out their wares and shoppers crowded the aisles.

There were lots of hugs and laughter and as we learned that Gabbi was winning her battle, had survived surgery, and was already released to a rehab facility for occupational therapy. Once again, we proved that we are a strong community, filled with brilliant artists, and one that knows how to take care of each other. We all wish Gabbi only the best as she does the hard work of recovery.

Here’s a great way to help do some good this holiday season from the Island Climate Action Network. They suggest giving gifts that are not actual items. Examples include a donation to a good cause in someone’s name; an offer of a free service (babysitting, or pruning bushes, or a meal); an online language class; a class at Featherstone; something that you make. They also suggest purchasing from a local vendor or artisan, which keeps the money local, and saves on postage and mileage and shipping costs. Another idea in the ICAN newsletter is that you might want to attend a mushroom cultivation workshop at Morning Glory Farm. It is being held from 1-3 on Saturday, Dec. 14, and you can learn how to inoculate a shiitake mushroom log, which would be a great gift to give (or keep). If you’re interested, you should register in the Ag Society online store.

The Up-Island Council On Aging lunch has been moved to Dec. 18, due to the fact that the last Wednesday in December is Christmas! So come on down to the Aquinnah Town Hall on the 18th, at noon and join in community with other seniors while you have a great lunch.

Hold the date for a Beach BeFrienders cleanup on Saturday, Dec. 28. Hosts will be at Philbin and Lobsterville from 8 to 10 am, with bags and gloves available, and there will be prizes for all participants. Come on out and help to get our beaches ready for a new year all sparkling clean!

Birthdays this week are Joan Wallen on Dec. 14 and Rosalie Vanderhoop Bellis on Dec. 17. Everybody stay warm and safe, don’t spend more than you can afford, eat more than you can healthfully hold, and remember to be grateful for what we have here.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.