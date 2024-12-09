Edgartown Town Column

As the first whispers of winter arrive, and the streets of Edgartown sparkle with twinkling lights, there’s a palpable excitement in the air. Christmas in Edgartown, one of the Island’s most beloved traditions, is here once again. For more than four decades, this festive, event-packed weekend has been a cherished holiday tradition that brings festive cheer, community spirit, and a sense of warmth that only a small-town holiday celebration can offer.

This year marks the 43rd annual celebration, and there’s no better time to experience the magic of the season on Martha’s Vineyard, I know I can’t wait. The only way I can describe it to my friends and family back home has something to do with a slight comparison to Whoville, but I think that’s a compliment.

It may be a few weeks away from Christmas, but ’twas the night before Christmas at Donaroma’s, on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 pm. Kick off Christmas in Edgartown weekend and join the enchanting elves at Donaroma’s for a very special celebration. Featuring decorations and characters from everyone’s favorite story by Clement Clarke Moore. Decked out in its holiday finest, Donaroma’s offers all the magic and wonder of the season with kids’ activities, a holiday wish tree, a raffle for a decorated boxwood tree, and more. Refreshments for all. Admission is free. Donaroma’s Light Show is from 5 to 9 pm in the parking lot, set to festive music on 87.9 FM, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Friday, Dec. 13, continues the celebrations with the highly anticipated Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse, from 5:30 to 6:15 pm This time-honored tradition, Edgartown’s version of a tree lighting, is a beautiful spectacle, and the perfect way to start the weekend with a little seaside village charm.

Later that evening, from 8 to 9:30 pm, the Minnesingers’ annual Family Holiday Concert will fill the historic Old Whaling Church with the sounds of the season. For anyone who can’t attend on Friday, there will be another show on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 5:30 pm. Visit vineyardtrust.org/events to reserve your tickets.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the fun continues with something for everyone. From 10 to 4 pm, head over to Donaroma’s Wreath Workshop to create your own festive wreath with guidance from their talented floral department. If you’re lacking in the decorative department this season, it’s not too late. Join in for this hands-on way to add a personal touch to your holiday decorations.

For those in the mood for a festive shopping spree, from 10 to 3 pm, don’t miss the Holiday Faire at the Edgartown Village Green, where more than 30 local artisans will showcase their one-of-a-kind handmade goods. This European-style Christmas market features hot cocoa, delicious treats, and plenty of entertainment for the whole family!

Also on Saturday, the 31st annual Christmas in Edgartown Arts and Crafts Festival, benefiting the Edgartown School class of 2025, is the place to be. Running from 10 am to 4 pm, the festival offers a wide range of handmade crafts and artisanal gifts that make perfect holiday presents.

And of course, no holiday weekend would be complete without a parade! The Christmas Parade on Main Street, from 11 to 11:45 am, is the highlight of the day, featuring floats, animals, dancers, music, fire engines, and of course, a visit from Santa himself. It’s a true community celebration that brings the magic of the season to life.

So whether you’re looking to create a new holiday tradition, or just enjoy the festive spirit, there’s no better place to be this weekend than Edgartown. See you there!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.